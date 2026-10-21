Wembanyama, Antetokounmpo head record 67 players of African origin in NBA

According to NBA opening-night rosters, a record 67 players of African origin appeared on opening-night rosters for the 2026-27 season, led by San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, Miami Heat teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid and Washington Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa. The total surpasses more than 55 players with African birth or parentage at the start of last season, even as the league’s overall international contingent fell to 125 from a record 135 the previous year. International players now represent 43 countries across six continents, and every NBA team carries at least one international player.

Eighteen African countries are represented in the league, with Nigeria accounting for nearly half the number at 29 players, according to the opening-night data. Nigerian-linked players include Adebayo, Antetokounmpo, OG Anunoby — who helped the New York Knicks to the title last season — Deandre Ayton, Precious Achiuwa, Charles Bassey, Adem Bona, Josh Okogie, Felix Okpara and Ugonna Onyenso. The roster notes that Okpara and Onyenso are on two-way contracts.

Senegal is a distant second with six players, while Cameroon and Mali are tied with five apiece. The Senegalese group listed includes Mouhamed Gueye, Khalifa Diop, Tacko Fall, Ousmane Dieng, Sidy Cissoko and Alex Sarr. Cameroon’s representation is led by Embiid and also includes Indiana’s Pascal Siakam, New Orleans’ Yves Missi, Chicago’s Noa Essengue and Orlando’s Noah Penda.

France provides a significant portion of the African-heritage contingent, with 13 of its 17 players noted as having African roots, including Wembanyama and Nolan Traoré. Wembanyama’s family roots trace to the Democratic Republic of the Congo through his father, Félix, while Traoré is identified as having Ivorian and Malian heritage. France’s list also mentions Wizards teammate Bilal Coulibaly, who has ties to Mali, and Alex Sarr, who is of Senegalese origin.

The league also highlights other players with African ties: Japan’s Rui Hachimura is of Benin heritage through his father Zakari Jamil, Germany’s Dennis Schroeder is listed with Gambin heritage and Portugal’s Neemias Queta has ties to Guinea-Bissau. On Tuesday’s opening-night tripleheader five of these players saw action: Embiid had 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in Philadelphia’s 106-100 win over New York; Bona had three rebounds, an assist and a block in just under 10 minutes; Anunoby finished with 10 points and five rebounds for the Knicks; Wembanyama posted 12 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks in San Antonio’s 116-104 loss to Oklahoma City while shooting 1-for-13 from the field and scoring 10 points at the free-throw line; and Queta added three points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks off the bench in Boston’s 121-113 loss at Detroit.