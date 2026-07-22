Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose to star on NBA 2K27 covers

The cover athletes for NBA 2K27 were announced Wednesday, with Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose selected for the game’s three editions. Wembanyama will appear on the standard edition, Clark on the deluxe edition and Rose on the ultra edition, marking Rose’s second time as a 2K cover athlete.

Wembanyama becomes the first San Antonio Spurs player to be featured on the franchise cover, while Clark is the first player from the Indiana Fever to receive the distinction.

Zak Armitage, SVP & GM of NBA 2K, said the three players come from different backgrounds but share an obsessive drive that has impacted the sport. Armitage noted Wembanyama has redefined the role of a big man, Clark has expanded shooting range and altered the women’s game, and Rose changed expectations for point guards through his explosive, physical style and perseverance.

The three also share draft and early-career honors, each having been the No. 1 pick in their respective drafts and winning their league’s Rookie of the Year award. Rose reflected on his cover history, recalling his appearance on NBA 2K13 and saying the new edition is an opportunity to inspire young athletes by showing how sustained hard work can pay off.

Wembanyama averaged 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game across the 2026 playoffs as San Antonio advanced to the NBA Finals, and he was the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year. Clark is averaging 20.7 points and 7.8 assists per game for the Fever, who are tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with the WNBA season approaching All-Star Weekend.

NBA 2K27’s standard edition will launch Sept. 4, with early access for deluxe and ultra edition players beginning Aug. 28.