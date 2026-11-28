According to ESPN, Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs erased a 20-point deficit to beat Luka Doncic’s Los Angeles Lakers 99-96 on Friday at the Frost Bank Center, advancing to the NBA Cup quarterfinals, eliminating the Lakers and reclaiming the Western Conference’s top seed.

Wembanyama finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks and four steals, delivering key plays in the fourth quarter including a two-hand reverse dunk past Walker Kessler and a subsequent swat on Collin Sexton. He said he liked how his teammates reacted, adding that it showed character.

Doncic led all scorers with 31 points and supplied 13 in the first quarter, continuing his role as the league’s scoring leader at 36.6 points per game and his first-quarter average of 13.8 points. He got the Lakers out to a comfortable start and a 16-point halftime edge despite struggling from deep.

San Antonio, which scored just 14 points in the first quarter and missed its first 10 three-point attempts, turned the game with a third-quarter surge. The Spurs’ quickness forced a string of Lakers turnovers and guard Stephon Castle emerged as a catalyst, finishing with 26 points and nine assists and outplaying Doncic in the fourth.

A decisive sequence unfolded in the final minute when Wembanyama made one of two free throws with 57 seconds left, missed the second and De’Aaron Fox tracked down the offensive rebound. Fox found Castle, who buried his fourth three-pointer of the night to push the lead back out. Coach Mitch Johnson praised Castle, saying he is built for the moment and attacks it.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said the team suffered momentary mental lapses that proved costly. According to ESPN, San Antonio’s supporting cast provided the extra lift that decided a game played with playoff-like intensity.