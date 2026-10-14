Wembanyama, Spurs embrace clarity after Finals run but stress nothing’s guaranteed

A muggy Sunday at Frost Bank Center provided the backdrop for Spurs conversations about expectation and accountability as the organization prepares for media day in mid-September. Fans vying for membership in Victor Wembanyama’s handpicked supporters group, the Jackals, underscored the heightened attention around the franchise, according to Aidan Sterling, president of the Jackals.

Sterling said the Jackals’ expansion has raised nerves among newcomers, and some returning members face uncertainty unless they earn “pack leader” designation. A pack leader noted that last season’s status does not guarantee a spot this year, a reality mirrored by the team’s approach to its title hopes.

The Spurs enter the campaign fresh off a 28-win improvement and a trip to the NBA Finals that ended in a 4-1 loss to the New York Knicks. Wembanyama has repeatedly framed that loss as motivation, and told reporters that the club has internal goals it intends to keep among teammates. He has said the team wants to improve on winning the West and pursue the top seed.

San Antonio plans to lean on process and daily improvement, an approach rooted in the franchise’s long-term philosophy. Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich noted in his final media day that even championship-caliber teams rarely spoke in terms of specific win totals, and new coach Mitch Johnson said the organization welcomes the added enthusiasm and scrutiny that come with high expectations.

Wembanyama watched the Knicks celebrate their first championship in 53 years and expressed puzzlement at how the Spurs squandered double-digit leads in every Finals game, saying the series featured a repeated pattern of mistakes that the opponent punished. The club also acknowledges the difficulty of repeating Finals appearances given the strength of the Western Conference, improvements in the East and the fact that no team has reached back-to-back Finals since the 2018-19 Warriors.