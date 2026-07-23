What each NBA team revealed during the 2026 offseason

The NBA’s free agency window has been open for more than three weeks, and the league still awaits clarity on where LeBron James will play next season. In the meantime, a flurry of transactions and front-office decisions have already reshaped expectations around the league, and one lesson can be drawn from each team’s summer activity, according to ESPN.

Atlanta: The Hawks concluded that Zaccharie Risacher did not pan out as hoped. Atlanta traded the 2024 No. 1 pick to Dallas after two uneven seasons, even though Risacher played in 87% of the team’s games, according to ESPN. Team officials judged the 21-year-old lacked the burst, playmaking and takeover mentality to develop into a lead scorer. By career win shares he ranks 20th in his draft class and has been outperformed by several lottery and later selections, ESPN reports. Atlanta did not recoup a first-round pick in the three-team deal and instead added guards Luguentz Dort and Ryan Nembhard as it continues to reshape the roster in the post-Trae Young era.

Boston: The club learned how punitive the second apron can be for contenders. The new financial restrictions have forced teams to shed salary, and the Celtics parted with Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster with the 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, according to ESPN. Brown had spent 10 seasons in Boston, reached six Eastern Conference finals and earned five All-Star nods. Commissioner Adam Silver said the apron’s consequences were not unintended, noting teams must manage budgets and cannot have unlimited resources, according to ESPN.

Brooklyn: The Nets treated the offseason as a chance to buy time. With the Houston Rockets holding the right to swap 2027 first-round picks with Brooklyn, the Nets entered the summer motivated to make a bold move, according to ESPN. With a youth movement unlikely to produce a lottery pick next June after a 20-win season, Brooklyn was willing to use future draft assets to chase more immediate upgrades, ESPN reports.

Across the league, teams are adjusting strategies to new economic and competitive realities while the LeBron decision looms, according to ESPN.