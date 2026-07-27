What is Banana Ball? How the Savannah Bananas reinvent baseball

Based in Savannah, Georgia, the Savannah Bananas are a bright yellow exhibition baseball club that mixes on-field stunts and choreographed entertainment with traditional play. The team grew from difficult early days selling tickets to a touring act that now regularly fills stadiums, known for dance routines and acrobatic plays in the outfield.

The franchise began when founders Jesse and Emily Cole arrived in Savannah in October 2015 with a mission to revive interest at historic Grayson Stadium. The Bananas were organized in 2016 as a Coastal Plain League summer college team and separated from that league in 2022 to operate independently. The Coles promote the motto “Fans First. Entertain Always.” Jesse Cole is known for wearing a yellow tuxedo and, according to the Bananas’ website, proposed to Emily while wearing one.

“Banana Ball” alters many standard baseball conventions. Games are limited to two hours and no inning may begin after one hour and 50 minutes unless the score is tied. Each inning is scored as a single point for the inning winner rather than by runs. Traditional walks and bunting are eliminated: on a ball four the batter runs to first and may advance while the catcher must throw the ball to every position player before a tag can be made, and bunting is not allowed. Batters cannot step out of the box; coaches and teammates are prohibited from visiting the pitcher; a batter may take first base on a wild pitch; and a spectator who catches a foul ball records an out. If the game is tied after regulation, a tiebreaker showdown features only the pitcher, batter and one fielder.

The roster blends baseball talent with performance ability. Tryouts are invitation-only and applicants are judged on baseball experience (professional experience is recommended and high-level college play preferred), entertainer skills, social media presence and fit with the “Fans First” culture, a set of criteria outlined by outfielder Robert Anthony Cruz in a TikTok post. Prospective players complete a form that includes a video submission explaining why they should be considered.

The Bananas’ opponents on the exhibition circuit include teams such as the Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Indianapolis Clowns and the Loco Beach Coconuts. The franchise is also the subject of the five-part ESPN Original series “Bananaland,” which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the club, according to ESPN.