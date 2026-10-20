What Madison Square Garden has meant to LeBron James

Mike Brown sent LeBron James back to the bench with 10 seconds left in a 14-point game at Madison Square Garden on March 5, 2008, so the 23-year-old could take a standing ovation. James finished that night with 50 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, a performance he later called the fulfillment of a dream: “To get a standing ovation at the best basketball arena in the world, it’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.

The crowd’s reaction and the moment’s drama helped fuel New York’s belief that James could be theirs. The Cavaliers even received permission, at James’ request, to wear their navy alternate jerseys to match his Nike LeBron V “Yankees” colorway. Less than a week after the game, Knicks president Donnie Walsh hired Mike D’Antoni with the stated aim of attracting James.

New York went further, moving Jamal Crawford and Zach Randolph in a cap-clearing trade days earlier to create room for James almost 19 months before he reached free agency. On James’ next Garden visit, in November 2008, he called D’Antoni “an offensive mastermind,” a remark that excited Knicks officials and unsettled Cleveland’s front office.

James’ history at the Garden is extensive: including the playoffs he is 28-11 there and has averaged roughly 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in those games. His résumé at MSG includes two 50-point outings and 12 games of 30 or more points, and he has repeatedly praised the arena’s history. In 2015 he said, “I wish I could play 82 games a year here.”

More recently, James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin at Philadelphia 76ers media day that he had “visions of playing in the Garden and finishing my career in the Garden,” calling it “the No. 1 arena in the world” for a basketball player. He added that after the Knicks beat San Antonio, “I can’t.”

On Tuesday night the Knicks will receive their championship rings and unveil a banner at Madison Square Garden, and James, now with the 76ers, will be in attendance for the ceremony.