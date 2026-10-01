What Manchester City faces after 114 guilty charges: penalties and appeal path

Manchester City was found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules in a decision the Independent Commission described in strongly critical terms, and the club has indicated it will appeal before Friday’s deadline, according to ESPN.

The commission accused City of using sham contracts tied to its Abu Dhabi owners as part of a disguised funding scheme that inflated revenues and reduced costs by more than £900 million, according to ESPN. Witnesses called in the club’s defence were characterised as dishonest, and the panel concluded the club had clearly intended to circumvent Premier League rules. The breaches relate to a nine-year span from 2009 to 2018, ESPN reports.

What punishment City might face remains undecided. Under Section W, Rule 54 of the Premier League handbook, sanctions could range from a reprimand to expulsion, with possible fines, points deductions and transfer bans among the options cited by ESPN.

The verdict carries broader implications. ESPN reports that Pep Guardiola’s managerial legacy, the Premier League’s reputation and the competition’s wider viability have been thrown into doubt. Rivals could pursue compensation claims, a process that ESPN warns may trigger legal challenges lasting years. City’s continued assertions of innocence and insistence on having ‘irrefutable evidence’ have, according to ESPN, increased uncertainty and reduced the immediate prospects for a negotiated settlement.

ESPN consulted partners Kyle Phillips and Lois Langton of law firm Howard Kennedy for legal perspective. Phillips said the wording of the commission’s findings was stronger than many expected and that calling witness evidence dishonest is a powerful regulatory finding. He added the panel’s deliberate language could, if unsupported by fuller materials, open grounds for appeal. Langton said paragraphs appeared carefully drafted to limit the scope of any appeal and questioned when City would produce its cited evidence, according to ESPN.