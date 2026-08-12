Major League Baseball’s abrupt stoppage in 1994 ended a season and left lasting consequences, according to the original account. The work stoppage culminated with Bud Selig announcing the cancellation of the World Series, and the Ken Burns documentary Baseball premiered that September amid an atmosphere the account described as feeling like a eulogy. Wrigley Field did not host another game until the start of the 1995 season near the end of April, when the Chicago Cubs opened against the Montreal Expos, a franchise the account notes no longer exists in part because of that time.

One immediate loss was the interruption of Matt Williams’ home run run. Williams hit his 43rd homer on Aug. 10, 1994, in what the account says left him on pace to challenge Roger Maris’ single-season mark; Williams’ 43 homers proved to be his career high and he never surpassed 35 in subsequent seasons. Several other sluggers were also on pace for big totals: Ken Griffey Jr., Jeff Bagwell, Frank Thomas, Barry Bonds and Albert Belle were all on track to reach 50 homers, the account reports.

The account placed that potential chase in historical context, noting there had been only two 50-homer seasons in the previous three decades — George Foster’s 52 in 1977 and Cecil Fielder’s 51 in 1990 — and that the prior record for the number of 50-homer hitters in a single season was two (1938, 1947, 1961). Since then, the account says, there have been three seasons with four 50-homer players: 1998, 2001 and 2025.

Tony Gwynn’s run at a .400 batting average was another casualty of the stoppage, the account states. The piece contrasted Gwynn’s pursuit with the modern game, saying the closest contemporary comparison is Luis Arraez, who is not particularly close to Gwynn; it also recalled Rod Carew and cited George Brett’s .390 in 1980 as the high-water mark between Ted Williams’ .406 in 1941 and Gwynn’s 1994 season.

Looking toward 2027, the account drew parallels between the 1994 labor fight and current negotiations, raising concerns about what might be lost again. The narrative noted how the single-season home run bar was raised by Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds, with Bonds’ 73 still the benchmark and Aaron Judge’s 62 in 2022 the American League high-water mark. The account added that Judge has been hampered by injury this season, ending a streak of consecutive 50-homer campaigns, and that he turns 35 next April — one year younger than Bonds was when he set the record.