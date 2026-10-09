What to know before setting your Week 5 lineup: Maye, Wilson and streaming QBs

Quarterback streaming remains a risky strategy despite tempting matchups, the write-up warns, citing recent examples such as Marcus Mariota’s brief Week 4 outing and widespread enthusiasm for Jacoby Brissett against Detroit. The piece notes that when the public rallies around an overwhelmingly favorable matchup, it has often failed to deliver.

Quarterback scoring dipped in Week 4, with no passer topping 30 fantasy points and Drake Maye leading with 26.16, according to the write-up. The Raiders rank middle of the pack in points allowed to quarterbacks and are top 12 in DVOA, but the recommendation is to remain with Maye for now. Jalen Hurts has struggled, posting 93 passing yards in the most recent game, and the Eagles traded away offensive lineman Cam Jurgens; Hurts still projects as a start largely because of his rushing upside, the piece says.

Trevor Lawrence is described as playing excellent football but remaining an imperfect fantasy option. In seven appearances in London he averaged 14.2 fantasy points per game and failed to reach 20 points in any of those contests. His lone London victory in 2024 came when he threw more than one touchdown pass, a game that also included two interceptions.

At wide receiver, Michael Wilson receives a clear endorsement. The write-up says Wilson has totaled 42.4 fantasy points over the past two weeks, which would place him as the No. 6 receiver over that span, and leads the NFL in targets (30) and red-zone targets (8) during that timeframe. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. are identified as trade candidates, with the possibility that either could be moved to a receiver-needy team.

Other receiver notes include a buy on Carnell Tate, who scored 21.5 fantasy points in Week 4 and accounts for close to 30% of the Titans’ target share this season. Malik Washington is highlighted as a potential streaming option for managers missing Chiefs or Panthers pass catchers while they are on bye, having posted 10-plus points in back-to-back weeks. The write-up also observes that the Dolphins’ early-season strength of schedule has been unusually difficult and could ease moving forward.