What to watch for every NHL team during ESPN’s Frozen Frenzy

ESPN’s Frozen Frenzy returns Tuesday, Oct. 13, when all 32 NHL clubs play on the same night, providing an opportunity to sample contenders, pretenders and intriguing storylines across the league, according to ESPN.

Last October’s Frenzy produced 109 goals in 16 games, saw road teams go 9-6-1 and included five games decided in overtime or a shootout, according to ESPN.

ESPN will present a tripleheader featuring the New Jersey Devils at the Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET), the Colorado Avalanche at the Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m. ET) and the Boston Bruins at the San Jose Sharks (11 p.m. ET), with staggered start times intended to maximize channel surfing on NHL Power Play in the ESPN App and five hours of continuous whip-around coverage on ESPN2, Disney+ and the ESPN App hosted by John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes, according to ESPN.

In Boston, David Pastrnak was named the 28th captain in franchise history. Since 2022-23 he has posted four straight 100-point seasons and amassed 436 points in 329 games, including 254 goals, while the next-highest scorer for the Bruins has 230 points since 2022, according to ESPN.

The Buffalo-Montreal matchup carries playoff remnants: Buffalo ended a 14-season drought and then beat Boston in the opening round before Montreal eliminated the Sabres on a Game 7 overtime goal by Alex Newhook in a series that featured some animosity; the upcoming regular-season meeting will be the first since that playoff battle, according to ESPN.

Detroit remains centered on Dylan Larkin’s trade request. Larkin sought a trade despite having five seasons left on an eight-year contract and a no-trade clause; he initially provided three teams that could not complete a deal, has reportedly expanded that list, was stripped of the captaincy upon rejoining the Red Wings, and has been booed by fans both while injured and after returning to the lineup, with Montreal fans even chanting for him to waive his protection, according to ESPN.

Florida coach Paul Maurice paired brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk with Sam Bennett, a combination Maurice said “brought a little juice” to a Panthers team missing Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand to injury, after previously warning the trio could be problematic, according to ESPN. In Montreal, 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky followed a 30-goal, 73-point season with a slow start, registering one goal in five games this season as part of a quiet offensive opening, according to ESPN.