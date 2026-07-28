The modern World Cup history of the United States men’s national team is often summarized in stark terms: after a 40-year absence the U.S. was overwhelmed in 1990, overachieved in 1994, stunk in 1998, surged to an all-time high in 2002, disappointed in 2006 and did fine but wasn’t exceptional in 2010, 2014, 2022 and 2026, with a devastating qualification failure in 2018 also on the record.

The 2026 tournament generated three or four encouraging performances before a demoralizing defeat to Belgium that undercut the positive momentum and reinvigorated familiar debates about American soccer. Stats Perform has compiled event data and advanced metrics back to 1966; expected goals (xG) are the primary measure used to assess chance quality and overall performance in those tournaments.

Italia ’90 was, by the numbers, a harsh introduction. The U.S. qualified after Paul Caligiuri’s decisive goal against Trinidad & Tobago but the tournament proved brutal. June 10, 1990: Czechoslovakia 5, USA 1 — total xG Czechoslovakia 6.13, USA 0.84. According to Stats Perform, Czechoslovakia should have scored more; after Eric Wynalda’s 52nd-minute red card the Americans conceded 22 second-half shots worth 4.2 xG, yet only three of those found the net. June 14, 1990: Italy 1, USA 0 — total xG Italy 2.04, USA 0.77; Italy went on to the semifinals. June 19, 1990: Austria 2, USA 1 — total xG Austria 2.18, USA 1.22; Austria played 56 minutes with a man advantage and still generated more and higher-value chances, leading 2-0 before Bruce Murray’s late goal.

By 1994 the context shifted with FIFA rankings now available. June 18, 1994: USA 1, No. 12 Switzerland 1 — total xG Switzerland 0.97, USA 0.78. In a Pontiac Silverdome described as stuffy, the Americans earned what the record calls a fair draw; Switzerland outshot the U.S. but failed to produce many high-value opportunities, according to the collected metrics.

Those figures illustrate how expected goals and other advanced stats add nuance to the narrative of American World Cup play: they quantify chance quality and show where results reflected opportunity creation versus finishing, and where outcomes were more a matter of being outplayed. Stats Perform’s event data provides the baseline for that analysis across tournaments.