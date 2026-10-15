What’s real — and what isn’t — about the 2026 MLB playoffs

Pitchers have dominated the early 2026 postseason. Hitters are batting just .227 and are on pace for the lowest OPS since the 1983 postseason, and of 30 games played a team has scored two runs or fewer 19 times — or 31% of all team games played, according to postseason totals.

The low-scoring, tightly contested games have produced few lead changes and a tense brand of playoff baseball about halfway through the league championship series. Those results have made every lead change feel significant even if they have not matched last year’s fireworks.

One clear, measurable trend: the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen. It had allowed three earned runs in 32 2/3 innings while surrendering a .139 batting average and outdueled San Diego’s pen in the NLDS. The Brewers’ relievers twice rescued starter Jacob Misiorowski, and the group worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Game 1 of the NLCS and then finished Game 2 with five perfect innings.

Two Brewers relievers have stood out. Abner Uribe mixes a 99-mph sinker and an 88-mph slider that often look similar into the zone before diverging, inducing a high rate of ground balls; he threw a scoreless sixth inning in Game 1 against the Dodgers and recorded four outs in Game 2, though he yielded two runs and three walks in Game 3. Aaron Ashby, a former starter who missed 2023 after shoulder surgery, has returned as a multi-inning weapon; his fastball averages 97.7 mph, he features a four-pitch repertoire, was second among relievers in innings pitched in the regular season and worked three innings against San Diego before totaling 11 outs in the first two NLCS games, earning the Game 2 save.

The emphasis on velocity is leaguewide. Milwaukee’s relievers averaged 98 mph on their fastballs in the postseason (they averaged 95.9 mph in the regular season), and across the postseason the average fastball has been 96.1 mph, continuing an upward trend since pitch tracking began in 2008. A hot bullpen has emerged as a vital ingredient for playoff success this decade, with precedents including Houston’s relievers in 2022 (0.83 ERA in 54 1/3 innings, .126 opponents’ batting average), Atlanta’s 2021 surge and the Dodgers’ bullpen-led run to the 2024 title.