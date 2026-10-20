Where Brewers–Rays rank among World Series matchups since 2000

This World Series follows a 2025 Fall Classic that set a high bar. According to the ranking, the Los Angeles Dodgers–Toronto Blue Jays series was the first seven-game World Series since 2019, featured an 18-inning game and ended with a Game 7 some called possibly the greatest baseball game ever played.

The Milwaukee Brewers arrive in the Fall Classic off an NLCS sweep of the Dodgers, according to the ranking. It is Milwaukee’s first trip to the World Series since 1982; the club led the majors with 103 wins and is seeking the first championship in franchise history.

The Tampa Bay Rays are also pursuing a first title. The ranking notes the Rays were an expansion franchise in 1998 and previously reached the World Series in 2008 and 2020. Young slugger Junior Caminero and staff ace Drew Rasmussen are cited as key figures, and the Rays have made the playoffs six times in the past eight seasons.

Both clubs topped their respective leagues in wins, a point the ranking highlights when assessing the matchup’s credentials. The piece also flags the small-market storyline and the offseason lockout looming over the matchup as additional elements drawing attention.

The ranking of all World Series since 2000 is based on hype, team quality and star power entering each Fall Classic rather than the on-field quality of the series itself, and the author provides a grade for each matchup. Examples cited in the list include: 2003, when the Florida Marlins beat the New York Yankees 4-2 (graded C) and saw a 12-inning Game 4 and Josh Beckett’s five-hit shutout in Game 6; 2023, when the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 in the lowest combined-win World Series for full seasons (graded D-); and 2011, when the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Texas Rangers 4-3, a series that featured Albert Pujols’ three-home-run Game 3 and the celebrated David Freese performance in Game 6 (graded A).

The ranking will place the Brewers–Rays matchup among these and other 21st-century World Series based on those criteria to show where the 2026 Fall Classic fits the recent landscape of championship matchups.