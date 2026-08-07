Where the top remaining NBA free agents stand, according to ESPN

The offseason has already featured major moves — LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, Victor Wembanyama signing an extension with the San Antonio Spurs and Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Miami Heat — yet several significant free agents remain unsigned, according to ESPN.

Restricted forward Peyton Watson is among the most notable names still available. Watson, 23, averaged 14.6 points on 49.1 percent shooting (41.1 percent from 3) with 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 54 games last season. He is eligible for a five-year, $251 million extension, while teammate Christian Braun signed a five-year, $125 million deal last October. ESPN reported Denver is open to sign-and-trade scenarios, preferring a compensation package built around one impact player and a future first-round pick rather than multiple unprotected first-round selections, sources told ESPN. The LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers have been identified as potential suitors, though interest and trade mechanics remain unclear, ESPN reported.

Detroit’s Jalen Duren remains in limbo as a restricted free agent amid a market that has been unforgiving for a second straight summer, ESPN wrote. Teams with cap room have used their space elsewhere, leaving no clear rival to pressure the Pistons into offering a max or near-max deal. Detroit still views Duren as part of its future core, but the two sides are at an impasse after a strong regular season followed by a disappointing postseason. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Duren could remain unsigned well into August or September, mirroring a similar stalemate last summer involving Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga.

Bennedict Mathurin has also found restricted free agency difficult to navigate. After being traded from Indiana, Mathurin played 26 games for the Clippers and averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals off the bench. Highlights included a 38-point game on Feb. 19 and a 7-for-11, 23-point effort in the play-in loss to the Golden State Warriors. He remains unsigned, ESPN reported, and is hoping for movement now that LeBron James has chosen Philadelphia.

ESPN insiders identified nine of the most important remaining free agents and noted that players including Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Duren and James Harden remain in flux as contract conversations continue, according to ESPN.