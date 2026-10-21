Where to watch Inside the NBA during the 2026-27 season

According to ESPN, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will return as hosts of Inside the NBA for the 2026-27 NBA season. ESPN said the program is scheduled to make 25 regular-season appearances across ESPN and ABC.

ESPN also stated the network will announce the Inside the NBA schedule for the 2027 NBA Playoffs, including the conference finals and NBA Finals, later in the season.

The regular-season slate begins Oct. 28 and runs through April 11. ESPN listed weekly appearances on Wednesday and Thursday on ESPN, along with a series of specific dates on ESPN and ABC throughout the season.

Scheduled appearances in the early portion of the season include Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25 on ESPN; Dec. 12 on ESPN and Dec. 25 on ABC; and a Jan. 6 appearance split between ESPN and ABC. ESPN also listed Jan. 8, Jan. 13, Jan. 22, Jan. 27 and Jan. 30 as additional ESPN dates.

The schedule continues with ABC appearances on Feb. 6 and Feb. 10, ESPN dates on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, and ABC on Feb. 17. Later listings include ESPN on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, ABC on March 5, ESPN on March 6, ABC on March 13 and ABC on April 11. ESPN notes the schedule is subject to change.