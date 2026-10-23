SOCCER

Where to watch the 265th El Clásico: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

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One of the sport’s most storied rivalries adds another chapter Sunday as Barcelona visits Real Madrid in the 265th official El Clásico.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

The match will air on ABC, with a live, one-hour pre-match show beginning at 3 p.m., according to ESPN.

The game will also be available live on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, according to ESPN.

Fans should note the listed start time and broadcast platforms ahead of the matchup to ensure access.

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