The Detroit Pistons have produced a new documentary titled “Cade Cunningham as Deuce Sangfroid,” which chronicles the former No. 1 draft pick’s first five seasons in the NBA. The film, named after Cunningham’s alter ego, includes interviews and behind-the-scenes footage intended to provide an inside look at his career thus far.

The film premieres Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. After its airing on ESPN, the documentary will be available to stream on the Pistons’ YouTube channel and on Instagram.

Cunningham is averaging more than 20 points and about five rebounds and eight assists per game in his career to date. His listed accolades include two All-Star selections (2024-26), two All-NBA nods (2024-26), the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, All-Rookie honors (2021-22) and a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2019.

The Pistons cited Cunningham’s resilience through injuries and organizational changes as a key reason for making the film. Pistons owner Tom Gores said in an NBA press release, “I knew Cade was a special player when we drafted him, but what impressed me from the beginning was his character. He’s always been wise beyond his years. We’ve been through some challenging times, and Cade never blinked. He just wanted to get to work and get better. We are thriving now, and along the way he’s become a true partner to me in leading this franchise. He’s a no-limits person.”

The documentary aims to chart Cunningham’s development and role in the Pistons’ recent turnaround, combining game footage, interviews and behind-the-scenes access to document his first five seasons with the team.