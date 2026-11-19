With the fantasy trade deadline looming (Dec. 2), ESPN previewed current trust levels for 15 pass catchers broken into four categories: those to trust, those not to trust, those to expect less from and deeper-league targets, ahead of a column next week on top trade candidates.

According to ESPN, Stefon Diggs of the Washington Commanders has six scoring receptions on the season and a touchdown in three of his last four games. Diggs has averaged 14.4 fantasy points per game during that stretch and about seven targets per contest; his inside/outside alignment flexibility and after-the-catch playmaking give him favorable matchups with upcoming opponents Cincinnati, at Arizona and at Tennessee.

According to ESPN, DJ Moore of the Buffalo Bills has missed time this season but in the five full games he played scored at least 12 fantasy points in four, with three games of 16 or more. Moore has a touchdown in two of his last three games and three receptions of 20-plus yards in that span; despite tougher upcoming matchups vs. Miami and Kansas City, ESPN lists him as a WR2 as Buffalo’s top target.

According to ESPN, Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has averaged 16.2 fantasy points per game over his last four and was started in 61.2% of ESPN leagues last week. In three games with Deshaun Watson under center, Fannin had at least six targets and 90 receiving yards; ESPN notes a favorable run of schedule beginning Week 12 (Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Atlanta) and lists him currently as TE4 in scoring.

According to ESPN, Jacksonville’s Parker Washington has had uneven production and a 56.3% catch rate, with two games under five fantasy points and three under 15. Still, he scored 28-plus points twice in the last five games and saw at least seven targets in four of those five; ESPN views him as a higher-end WR2 in coach Liam Coen’s scheme with Trevor Lawrence.

According to ESPN, rookie Jordyn Tyson of the New Orleans Saints returned last week against Carolina for his second pro game after a hamstring injury, catching 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards while running 32 routes. Chris Olave remains New Orleans’ primary option, but ESPN notes Tyson’s playmaking traits and fit in Kellen Moore’s offense could lead to increased opportunities.