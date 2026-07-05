Which Patriots Could Be the Next Ninkovich in 2026 Camp

Rob Ninkovich’s rise from long shot to key contributor in New England traces to a chaotic first practice in 2009, when he signed several days after camp began following his release by the Saints, according to the report. Two elements stood out in that early run: beating established starters in drills and standing out on special teams.

In one-on-one pass-rush work that mixed starters and backups, Ninkovich beat starting left tackle Matt Light with an outside move, then an inside rush on a second rep, and a successful bull rush on a third, the story says. Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia reprimanded Light after the reps, and coach Bill Belichick told the team, “This is what we’re looking for — guys that are hungry getting to the quarterback.”

Ninkovich also credited conversations with former assistant Brian Flores and the eye of special teams coach Scotty O’Brien for keeping him on the roster. He said the team asked about his upside, special-teams ability and snapping, and that his willingness to play kickoff, kickoff-return and punt units created the opportunity to develop into a defensive contributor.

Using that arc as a template, the report highlights players who could surprise when Patriots training camp opens July 25. Safety Mike Brown was named among potential breakouts after signing a one-year, $1.35 million contract with a $50,000 signing bonus, according to the story.

Linebacker Chad Muma is also listed. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound veteran was signed off the Colts’ practice squad last December, played the final three regular-season games and four playoff games, and entered spring work playing on the top punt-protection unit; he was the first reserve to rotate in on defense behind Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss in a mandatory minicamp practice. Running back Terrell Jennings, a 6-foot, 220-pound 2024 undrafted free agent, has been noted for early work with the first-unit punt-protection team and is part of a competition for a backup role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.