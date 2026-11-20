Wayne Gretzky dominates the list of single-season point totals, occupying eight of the top 10 slots and remaining the only player to reach 200 points in a season, according to the list provided.

Gretzky’s peak season came in 1985-86, when he amassed 215 points on a 52-goal, 163-assist campaign.

Other historic Gretzky totals on the list include 212 points in 1981-82, 208 in 1984-85, 205 in 1983-84 and 196 in 1982-83, among several additional high-scoring years that place him repeatedly near the top of single-season rankings.

Mario Lemieux also features prominently, with a 199-point season in 1988-89 and additional top campaigns of 168 (1987-88), 161 (1995-96) and 160 (1992-93). Steve Yzerman’s 155 points in 1988-89 and Connor McDavid’s 153 points in 2022-23 are listed among the leading single-season totals.

McDavid opened the 2026-27 season with a strong start, finishing October at a 222-point pace, as noted in the same data.