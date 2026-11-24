Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Manchester United facing familiar and new challenges, swapping a United States tracksuit for a Manchester United one as he attempts to return the club to the top of the sport. The job mirrors what faced managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, but is complicated by United sitting in the relegation zone while still balancing Champions League football, and by Pochettino stepping in with a résumé that includes Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, according to the report.

The piece notes Pochettino also brings recent experience with the U.S. national team and might lean on players he worked with there. The United States does not have the depth of Spain, Argentina or England, the report says, but it fields players in the Premier League and across Europe and an expanding crop of youngsters Pochettino began integrating into the national team after the FIFA World Cup.

Antonee Robinson is highlighted as a familiar, ready option. The 29-year-old Fulham left back is established in the Premier League, capable of pushing high on the flank while retreating to defend, and is someone Pochettino already managed, the report says. Robinson’s contract runs through 2028 and he remains important to Fulham as they try to avoid relegation, which the piece suggests could make a midseason move costly and potentially unappealing to Manchester United executives.

Alex Freeman is presented as the high-upside alternative. The 22-year-old right back, now at Villarreal, developed rapidly — in 2024 he was with Orlando City SC’s reserve team, by 2025 he earned MLS Best XI honors and in 2026 he stood out at the World Cup before becoming a regular for Villarreal. The report says Pochettino showed significant trust in Freeman, calling him into the national team, throwing him into the Gold Cup and awarding him 13 caps in 2025 and 15 in 2026, often deploying him as a fullback or wingback.

Whether any of those players follow Pochettino to Old Trafford remains an open question in the report, which recalls modern Americans who have worn the Manchester United shirt, including Tim Howard and Jonathan Spector.