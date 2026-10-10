White Sox double down on bullpen plan ahead of ALDS Game 5

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox have no formal name for their October approach, but one team executive suggested “Pitching Chaos Squared” or even “Pitching Chaos x 10” to describe a club attempting to bullpen its way to the World Series. The format will face its biggest test Saturday night in Game 5 of the American League Division Series in Cleveland.

The White Sox have moved away from conventional starter-versus-reliever roles, treating the “starter” more often as simply the first pitcher on the mound rather than the one expected to go deep into games. General manager Chris Getz acknowledged the strategy’s uniqueness during the division series, saying it is creative and that the club must be different while leaning into the strengths of its staff.

Those strengths include a mix of young starters converted to relief roles and veteran pitchers, and buy-in across the roster has been central to the approach. Pitcher Sean Burke summarized the club’s view succinctly: “We don’t have starters or relievers. Just a bunch of pitchers.” The unconventional method helped Chicago win its first playoff series in more than two decades.

The plan produced dramatic results early in the postseason. The White Sox swept the Houston Astros and opened the ALDS with consecutive wins that left them one win from the American League Championship Series. Chicago became the first team in MLB history to win four straight postseason games in which its starter threw four or fewer innings — and was the first to win three such contests. Overall, the club’s designated starters have logged just 12 2/3 innings while the bullpen has accounted for 41 1/3 innings.

The strategy trace back to the regular season, when Chicago led the majors by a wide margin in use of openers and began the approach in the first series of the year, when none of the starters lasted into the fifth inning against Milwaukee. After traditional starters struggled early, the White Sox intensified the practice down the stretch. Manager Will Venable told ESPN that communication and tough conversations have been critical to getting pitchers prepared and accepting evolving roles.

As Game 5 approaches, the White Sox are betting that their unconventional formula, developed long before October, can carry them deeper into the postseason or bring a surprising end to a season that has captured national attention.