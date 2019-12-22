Dallas Keuchel is headed to Chicago. Jeff Passan first reported the Left-handed pitcher agreed to terms with the White Sox on Saturday night.

BREAKING: Left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a deal, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2019

Jon Heyman first broke the terms of the deal, which ended up being three years for $55.5 million, with a beating fourth-year option that could take the contract to $74 million.

Keuchel White Sox deal: 3/$55.5M with a vesting 4th year that could take to 4/$74M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 22, 2019

Keuchel, who won the Cy Young in 2015, expected a huge contract in free agency before the 2019 season, but he wasn’t signed until June when the Atlanta Braves offered him $13 million to finish the season.

Although he brought a veteran leadership to the clubhouse in Atlanta and helped them reach the NLDS, he struggled on the mound for them. Keuchel posted a 3.75 ERA in 112.5 innings pitched through 19 starts as a Brave.

Keuchel isn’t the dominant pitcher he once was, but his leadership and championship experience is still second to none and make him valuable to young teams looking to make a push into the postseason.

The White Sox continue to be active this offseason, which they started off by signing catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million deal. They also extended Jose Abreu and made several other additions to the roster such as Gio Gonzalez, Nomar Mezara, and James McCann.