White Sox surge creates major sportsbook liabilities as Mets slide at midseason

Less than two years after one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the Chicago White Sox sit tied with the Cleveland Guardians atop the American League Central at the All-Star break. Chicago is 50-45 and appears on track to surpass its preseason win total of 67.5, according to ESPN.

Market expectations have shifted dramatically. The White Sox opened the year at 16-1 to make the postseason and 35-1 to win the division; those prices have tightened to -115 and +200, respectively, per DraftKings lines cited by ESPN. Betting the Sox’ moneyline every game would have returned a league-best 11.59 units at an average moneyline of +112, according to ESPN.

That profitability has put sportsbooks on alert. Bookmakers at BetMGM, Caesars and DraftKings told ESPN the White Sox rank among the largest liabilities across several futures markets. Caesars’ baseball lead Eric Biggio told ESPN the volume of long-odds tickets — particularly early bets at 25-1 to win the division — created significant exposure, and DraftKings director Johnny Avello said continued futures wagers at reduced prices have increased that hazard. BetMGM listed Chicago as its largest liability to win the AL pennant, according to ESPN.

Chicago’s run has also drawn bettor attention away from its crosstown rival. Avello told ESPN that while the Cubs traditionally attract sizable future money, the White Sox are generating bandwagon action as they play well and pick up followers in the market.

By contrast, the New York Mets entered the break at 40-57, a record better than only three teams and far below their preseason win total of 90.5, according to ESPN. Their World Series odds have fallen from 13-1 to 400-1, and a daily moneyline wager on New York would have lost a league-worst 32.40 units at an average price of -123, ESPN reported. Caesars’ Biggio said sportsbooks profited early as bettors continued to back the Mets as favorites while the team underperformed, and Avello said customers are largely reluctant to lay a price on New York day to day, per ESPN.