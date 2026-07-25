Why LeBron signed with the 76ers over the Cavs and Heat

LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers was both unexpected and painstaking. He informed the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30 that he would not return and took nearly a month to decide. In a statement on X announcing the move, James said, “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul in early July said “basketball happiness” was driving James’ choice. Ultimately, the player framed that happiness in terms of immediate contention: James wrote that he was not “going for money” or “going for family,” and that he still wants to “sacrifice,” “work,” “grind,” “compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning.”

The Cavaliers represented a viable alternative on paper. A Cleveland starting five of James, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen would have matched up with a potential Sixers group of James, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid. Maxey’s connection to James — both are represented by Klutch Sports — was cited as an edge for Philadelphia.

Other factors worked against Cleveland, according to ESPN reporting. The Cavs are salary-cap constrained, and the February move to acquire Harden cost them Darius Garland, a Klutch-represented point guard with whom James has had a yearslong relationship. Sources indicated three strikes against Cleveland: family was not a deciding factor for James, the Cavs’ front office did not complete a deal for Jaylen Brown, and the roster no longer featured Garland.

Miami remained in the mix late in free agency. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the final three teams on James’ list were Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia. The Heat had a compelling case after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo and also retain James’ 2024 Olympic teammate Bam Adebayo. In his announcement, James also offered thanks to the Lakers and included the lines, “Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always [be] home.”