Why Mbappé and Yamal missed out on the Ballon d’Or

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé both stood on the Ballon d’Or podium in London but left without the trophy after Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane was announced the winner, according to ESPN. The two players had been at Camp Nou less than 24 hours earlier; Mbappé scored both goals as Real Madrid upset Barcelona 2-1 in El Clásico.

ESPN’s correspondents note several factors behind Mbappé’s second-place finish. The France forward has placed fourth (2018), third (2023) and second (this year) in the Ballon d’Or voting, yet club silverware was lacking: Real Madrid won no major trophies last season and finished behind Barcelona in LaLiga for a second straight year. Mbappé is still without a major title at the club he joined in 2024.

Madrid’s and France’s shortcomings in knockout competition also weighed against him. France were beaten by Spain in a one-sided World Cup semifinal, and Mbappé left the tournament and the club season with no trophies. Still, he produced high individual numbers — 25 LaLiga goals, 15 in the Champions League and 10 at the World Cup — and became the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer, ESPN reports.

Yamal, 19, made the Ballon d’Or podium for a second consecutive year and arrived on the list fresh off winning the World Cup with Spain, but he too was disappointed not to claim the award. Last year he finished second to Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé, and this season again did not convert a stellar individual campaign into the top individual prize, according to ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Sam Marsden.

ESPN’s Madrid correspondent Alex Kirkland writes that team success remains decisive in Ballon d’Or debates. For Mbappé, a Real Madrid revival — notably a LaLiga title or a Champions League win with him as the club’s standout player — would strengthen his case in future years. Age markers were also noted: Mbappé is 27, Kane 33 and Yamal 19.