INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Richardson has been a regular target of veteran nose tackle Grover Stewart during practice, with Stewart joking that he will one day chase down the mobile quarterback. Stewart lauded Richardson’s athleticism and arm strength, saying, “Hey, he’s a hard guy to catch. He’s fast. That’s a threat right there. Big arm, big legs.”

Despite those traits, Richardson’s recent work has been limited mainly to scout-team reps, the closest he has come to meaningful game action. That has continued even as starting quarterback Daniel Jones ranks among the NFL’s worst starters in several key categories, including a QBR of 30.3 and 5.6 yards per attempt, and leads the league with 12 interceptions, according to the report.

Jones remains the starter heading into Thursday’s AFC South matchup against the Houston Texans (8:15 ET, Prime Video), and Colts coach Shane Steichen has repeatedly defended the hand-picked signal-caller. Steichen said he reviews film to determine fault on plays and emphasized, “Obviously, the biggest thing is taking care of the football moving forward.”

Recent numbers underscore Jones’ struggles. He posted a 1.7 QBR in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins — the worst of any quarterback to start a game in 2026 — has averaged 135 passing yards over his past four games and has not thrown for 200 yards in a game in the last month. As a Colts starter over 23 games, Jones has a 7-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio and has fumbled 13 times.

The Colts’ offense also faces roster upheaval. The team traded receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen last week and traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson late last month, moves that left the offense thinned. The club fired general manager Chris Ballard on Oct. 19, has lost five of its past six games and sits four games back of division-leading Jacksonville.

Richardson was the No. 4 overall pick in 2023 after 13 college starts at Florida, and his arrival coincided with Steichen’s. Richardson began his first training camp in a competition with veteran Gardner Minshew II, started the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills and was announced by Steichen two days later as the Week 1 starter.