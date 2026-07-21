Why Rogers’ £117m Chelsea move carries more risk than Anderson’s £116m to City

The transfer record for a British player was broken twice in three weeks as Manchester City agreed a £116 million deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Chelsea struck a £117 million deal for Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers, according to the report. Both players are 23, English, have been regulars in the England squad since Thomas Tuchel took over in 2025 and produced standout seasons for their clubs.

The report cites several reasons for the eye-watering fees. Clubs are paying a premium for homegrown players and proven Premier League performers, while both players possess measurable qualities. Anderson led the league in duels (297) and touches (3,308) last season, also contributing set pieces and long-range shooting; Rogers registered 25 goals and assists, developed a reputation for long-range strikes and produced powerful forward runs. Each played more than 4,000 minutes in the league, highlighting their durability, according to the report.

City’s acquisition of Anderson is framed as a targeted fit. The club needed replacement options for Bernardo Silva and a long-term successor to Rodri, and the report says Anderson suits those requirements. His all-around midfield profile and the fact he scored against City in March are cited as practical reasons the signing is judged likely to meet the club’s tactical needs.

Chelsea’s signing of Rogers is described differently. The report notes Chelsea have held long-term interest, but also that Villa were under UEFA pressure to generate revenue or risk a ban from European competition. Chelsea themselves are bound to a UEFA settlement agreement and may require significant outgoings to balance the deal. The report also mentions Arsenal had been linked with Rogers, creating urgency to complete the transfer.

Both deals pushed Rogers and Anderson into the top five most expensive transfers ever and made them the 12th and 13th players to move for £100 million or more. The report suggests the context behind each club’s decision — City’s positional need versus Chelsea’s timing and financial pressures — will shape how the two signings are judged.