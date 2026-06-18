Why the Golden Knights are viewed as hockey’s top villain

The Vegas Golden Knights have become one of the NHL’s most polarizing franchises, a reputation reflected in a Rotowire study that labeled the club the sport’s “No. 1 villain,” most disliked in 11 states. Shea Theodore, a member of Vegas’ 2017-18 inaugural roster, said it has been striking to watch the animosity grow since the team debuted as a ragtag group nicknamed the Golden Misfits, according to ESPN.

The Knights enjoyed immediate success, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their first season and winning the championship five years later. Owner Bill Foley’s early prediction of rapid contention — promising playoffs in three years and a Cup in six — was noted as part of the franchise’s early swagger, according to ESPN.

When the Rotowire poll resurfaced after Vegas’ run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, center Jack Eichel questioned who participated in the survey, according to ESPN. General manager Kelly McCrimmon defended the organization, saying players enjoy playing in Vegas and are drawn primarily by the club’s consistent chance to win, the GM told reporters, per ESPN.

Critics point to a series of practices and decisions that have fueled the villain tag. According to ESPN, examples cited include aggressive use of expansion-draft and salary-cap mechanisms, reliance on Nevada tax advantages in contract construction, refusal to permit a former coach to interview with a division rival, and a recent NHL penalty that cost the team a second-round draft pick and a $100,000 fine for violating media access rules during the playoffs. The signing of goaltender Carter Hart after his acquittal in a high-profile criminal trial was also noted.

Concerns about player treatment have also been highlighted. An unnamed NHL source told ESPN there is a perceived lack of sympathy in some roster and contract moves. ESPN cited a string of notable departures and transactions — including the bitter split with Marc-Andre Fleury, Nate Schmidt’s trade to Winnipeg to clear room for Alex Pietrangelo, and Jonathan Marchessault leaving as a free agent in 2024 — as fueling the club’s contentious image.