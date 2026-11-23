The Jacksonville Jaguars made two notable fourth-quarter choices in their 23-18 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday: they attempted a 2-point conversion after Brian Thomas Jr.’s touchdown with 6:39 remaining, and later kicked a field goal from the Giants’ 8-yard line on fourth-and-goal with 3:40 left.

According to ESPN Analytics, the decision to go for two when trailing by eight is the correct call in that situation. The model said the attempt increased Jacksonville’s chance to win by 1.4 percentage points and that the team needed only about a 35% chance of converting to justify going for two; the league average conversion rate is roughly 48%. The Jaguars failed to convert the try, but the analytics view the choice itself as sound. ESPN characterized kicking the extra point there as a clear error.

On the fourth-and-goal at the 8, ESPN Analytics’ model put kicking the field goal and going for the touchdown at nearly the same win probability, about 13.7% either way. The model estimated a 32% chance of converting the fourth down and noted that, if successful, Jacksonville still would have needed to convert a subsequent 2-point attempt to tie.

ESPN’s analysis emphasized why the two choices can both be defensible. By kicking the field goal, the Jaguars reduced the deficit to five and preserved the potential to win with a touchdown if they recovered possession. By going for it, they would have needed to convert twice to leave themselves tied or ahead. The field-goal decision carried the risk of not getting the ball back, which ultimately occurred.

ESPN Analytics also noted the decisions were linked: the earlier choice to go for two affects the later fourth-down calculus. Their conclusion reiterated that attempting a 2-point conversion when down eight late in games — starting roughly midway through the third quarter — is almost always the correct play.