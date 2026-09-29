Why the Patriots’ offense has stalled and Drake Maye’s early struggles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Drake Maye had just committed his third turnover, which was quickly turned into a touchdown, when Patriots coach Mike Vrabel embraced the rookie on the sideline late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. Maye’s start to the season has included six interceptions and a lost fumble as New England sits 1-2 heading into a road game at the 3-0 Buffalo Bills.

The offense ranks last in the NFL in scoring at 9.7 points per game, and Maye called the unit “unacceptable,” saying he planned to “look in the mirror and take this as a turning point.” Teammates and coaches have said the struggles are not solely on Maye, but the quarterback has appeared uncomfortable after entering his second season in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ system with a high comfort level.

Vrabel urged a simpler approach, using a golf analogy on sports radio WEEI: “Sometimes we’re so focused on it, we try to choke the life out of the golf club, and we’re squeezing it so damn tight that the ball has no choice but to go sideways.” The Patriots average 0.97 points per drive, the first team under one point per drive through three games since the 2021 Jets, and their minus-0.21 EPA per play is the worst by any team through three games since the 2023 Jets.

Pass protection has been a problem. Maye was pressured on 47% of his dropbacks against the Jaguars, according to ESPN, and receivers rank 30th in average route speed at 12.85 mph when passes are completed to them, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The group is adjusting to the loss of No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown, who is on injured reserve and out at least two games after suffering a right high-ankle sprain early in the opener.

Targeting has shifted in Brown’s absence. Over the past two games, Mack Hollins has been targeted 11 times and leads the group with eight receptions for 108 yards, while Romeo Doubs has 145 yards on six catches. Doubs said the issues are collective: “I think this is just an offensive unit deal, a team thing,” adding that “fundamentals aren’t strong enough.”

The running game has shown flashes but is inconsistent, tied for 19th at 3.9 yards per carry, and blocking has been cited as another area of concern. Maye has no touchdown passes and five interceptions when targeting wide receivers, and coaches say the team must settle down and stop forcing plays as it navigates injuries and early-season setbacks.