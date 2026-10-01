Why the Steelers traded Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys and what comes next

Pittsburgh cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was traded to the Dallas Cowboys Thursday for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick, according to ESPN. Porter, the Steelers’ 2023 second-round selection, had been sidelined by a back injury and was inactive through the first three weeks of the regular season.

Contract negotiations between Porter and the Steelers stretched from the offseason into the early regular season, and the sides differed on the structure and value of a long-term deal, sources told ESPN. Porter had been seeking an extension, and the disagreement over contract structure was a core issue.

The Cowboys pursued Porter amid multiple injuries in their secondary and a roster evaluation following their game in Brazil, ESPN reported. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones has indicated a willingness to move draft capital for help this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there is a “chance” Porter could make his Dallas debut Sunday against the Houston Texans; Porter’s last NFL appearance came in Pittsburgh’s wild-card loss to the Texans in January.

Dallas did not make the trade contingent on an immediate extension and does not plan to sign Porter to a new deal during this season, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Graziano added that Porter joins several Cowboys who are potentially free agents in 2027 — including George Pickens and DeMarvion Overshown — and noted the club could use the franchise or transition tag in the future, but only on one player per year.

From Pittsburgh’s side, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the team initially sought compensation equal to a first-round pick but ultimately accepted the best available offer as weeks passed and a first-round return became unlikely. Fowler also said the relationship had reached a point of no return, with Porter wanting out. ESPN reporters Brooke Pryor, Todd Archer, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano and Ben Solak examined Porter’s fit in Dallas, his contract prospects and the trade’s impact on the Steelers’ defense.