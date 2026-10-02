Why top club coaches are moving into national team roles

At the end of the previous decade, national teams were typically led by long-tenured managers such as Gregg Berhalter (U.S.), Tite (Brazil), Gareth Southgate (England), Didier Deschamps (France) and Jogi Löw (Germany). Today, those posts are occupied by Mauricio Pochettino (U.S.), Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil), Thomas Tuchel (England), Zinedine Zidane (France) and Jürgen Klopp (Germany), according to the source.

The source notes that in 2019 those same coaches were entrenched in the club game: Pochettino was managing European runner-up Tottenham, Ancelotti was with Napoli, Tuchel was working with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain, Zidane was back with Real Madrid and Klopp was the defending European champion with Liverpool. Maurizio Sarri had just moved from Chelsea to Juventus after a spell that followed a standout season with Napoli.

Sarri’s Napoli recorded a club-high 91 points, the source reports, and played a high-possession, high-pressing style that attracted widespread attention. Midway through his season at Chelsea, Sarri said, “I didn’t see a match in the [2018] World Cup. I don’t like the national team because there isn’t anything to learn. It is a usual position, every coach thinks like me. It is unusual to say it. It is impossible to arrange a team very well in 30 days.”

The source argues clubs held the edge because they can assemble rosters without national borders, coach players every day and benefit from exploding broadcast revenues—especially in the Champions League—allowing top players to be coached by top managers.

The source adds that elite managers typically seek jobs that combine very high pay and realistic paths to major trophies, and that such opportunities are limited. In England the so-called Big Six has effectively become a Big Five—Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City—while Tottenham has struggled, the source says.

Across Europe the concentration of elite club jobs is similarly narrow: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid dominate Spain; Paris Saint-Germain stands alone in France; Bayern Munich is the top German destination. The source also notes that Serie A has not recently attracted a world-class manager since Antonio Conte left Chelsea for Inter in 2019.