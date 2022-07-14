Although he had a strong season-ending record of 13-0-3 for Minnesota, the Wild still felt the need to add to their depth in the goaltending department and acquired Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks at the trade deadline. After that, Fleury assumed the No. 1 position and participated in five of Minnesota’s six playoff games.

Talbot’s agent George Bazos told Wild general manager Bill Guerin of his client’s discontent after the Wild gave Fleury a two-year contract extension last week, even though an official trade request was never made. Additionally, no formal remark was made regarding this issue.