Wild traded Cam Talbot to the Senators in exchange for Filip Gustavsson

Ottawa The Senators revealed Tuesday that general manager Pierre Dorion had made yet another transaction, this time exchanging goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson for goaltender Cam Talbot from the Minnesota Wild. The deal was made only one day after Dorion dealt Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie Matt Murray for future considerations, along with third- and seventh-round draft picks.

Although he had a strong season-ending record of 13-0-3 for Minnesota, the Wild still felt the need to add to their depth in the goaltending department and acquired Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks at the trade deadline. After that, Fleury assumed the No. 1 position and participated in five of Minnesota’s six playoff games.

Talbot’s agent George Bazos told Wild general manager Bill Guerin of his client’s discontent after the Wild gave Fleury a two-year contract extension last week, even though an official trade request was never made. Additionally, no formal remark was made regarding this issue.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

