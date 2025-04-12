Wild vs Canucks Recap: Vancouver Clinches OT Victory

The Vancouver Canucks pulled off a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Arena, keeping their grip on a top-three spot in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes netted the game-winner just 1:37 into OT with a blistering slap shot from the point.

Game Summary

The Wild struck first with a power-play goal from Kirill Kaprizov, but Vancouver answered quickly in the second period with goals from Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson. A third-period equalizer from Joel Eriksson Ek sent the game to overtime before Hughes ended it in style.

Key Performers

Vancouver Canucks:

Quinn Hughes: 1 goal (OT winner), 1 assist

Elias Pettersson: 1 goal, 5 SOG

Thatcher Demko: 29 saves, .935 SV%

Minnesota Wild:

Kirill Kaprizov: 1 goal, 1 assist

Joel Eriksson Ek: 1 goal, 7 faceoff wins

Filip Gustavsson: 30 saves, .909 SV%

Statistical Highlights

Shots on Goal: Canucks 33 | Wild 31

Power Play: Canucks 1/3 | Wild 1/2

Hits: Wild 26 | Canucks 20

Faceoff Win %: Wild 51% | Canucks 49%

Takeaways

Vancouver’s top line continues to produce , especially in high-pressure moments.

Thatcher Demko’s consistency gives the Canucks a playoff-ready edge in net.

Minnesota earns a valuable point, but missed opportunities in the third cost them a second.

Playoff Outlook

The Canucks solidify their playoff positioning, while the Wild remain in a tight race for a wild card spot in the Western Conference.