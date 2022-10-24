in NBA Player

Williamson and Ingram sustained injuries in the game on Sunday

Brandon Ingram departed the game in the first half after suffering a concussion, while Zion Williamson played 11 minutes before leaving Sunday’s contest. In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 122-121 overtime victory by the Jazz, Williamson crashed to the floor on a transition dunk attempt that Utah’s Jordan Clarkson blocked from behind. Williamson was later diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.

 

Ingram, a talented wing scorer who had averaged 28 points during the Pelicans’ first two games, departed the game with a concussion in the first half. The 6-foot-6 Williamson lay on the ground for a while in agony before making a brief attempt to resume play. Before being injured in a collision with teammate Naji Marshall in the first home game for New Orleans, Ingram scored 10 points in 11 minutes. Williamson scored 25 points before taking a severe fall, at which time he abruptly stopped participating in the game.

 

Written by ministrator

