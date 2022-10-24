Ingram, a talented wing scorer who had averaged 28 points during the Pelicans’ first two games, departed the game with a concussion in the first half. The 6-foot-6 Williamson lay on the ground for a while in agony before making a brief attempt to resume play. Before being injured in a collision with teammate Naji Marshall in the first home game for New Orleans, Ingram scored 10 points in 11 minutes. Williamson scored 25 points before taking a severe fall, at which time he abruptly stopped participating in the game.