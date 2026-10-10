Wilson shines but USWNT falls 2-0 to No. 1 Spain in Washington

The U.S. women’s national team fell 2-0 to No. 1-ranked Spain in a friendly at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., conceding early goals to Patri Guijarro in the third minute and Eva Navarro in the 14th, according to the match report. Spain controlled much of the first half, holding 57% possession.

After the break the U.S. intensified its attack and won a penalty in the 68th minute when Sophia Wilson was brought down in the box. Lily Yohannes took the spot kick but was denied by Spain goalkeeper Adriana Nanclares. The Americans kept pushing and saw Athenea Del Castillo sent off in the 90th minute, but could not find a goal before the final whistle.

Manager Emma Hayes received a 3 out of 10 in the report, with criticism aimed at her midfield setup. The assessment said starting both Yohannes and Lindsey Heaps in central midfield allowed Spain to run through the middle, and noted the U.S. was missing some key defensive players due to injury.

Sophia Wilson was singled out as the match’s bright spot, earning an 8 rating after hitting the woodwork, winning fouls, nearly scoring before halftime and drawing the penalty that followed. Rose Lavelle and Alyssa Thompson received 7s for creative play in the final third and on the right flank, respectively, while Trinity Rodman and Emily Fox were each graded 6.

Defensive and goalkeeping marks were mixed. Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey was given a 4, with the report saying she had one save and might have done better on the opening goal from distance. Avery Patterson was rated 3 and was substituted at halftime; Kennedy Wesley and Tierna Davidson each received 4s. Substitutes Gisele Thompson and Mallory Swanson were both rated 6 for their later contributions.

With the 2-0 loss concluded, Hayes and her roster will prepare for a rematch against Spain next Tuesday, according to the match report.