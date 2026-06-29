Wimbledon strawberries and cream top a roster of signature sports foods

The 139th edition of Wimbledon is under way, and with it comes a long-standing concession tradition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club: strawberries and cream. The chilled dish draws long lines each year and traces back to the tournament’s early years in the late 1870s, timed to coincide with England’s short peak strawberry season in late June and early July.

Other major events likewise have culinary signatures. The Kentucky Derby is closely linked with the mint julep, a bourbon-based cocktail tied to the race since the 19th century and rooted in Kentucky’s bourbon tradition. In 2025, a standard mint julep sold for $22 (plus tax); Churchill Downs also offered limited-edition $1,000 and $5,000 versions served in polished pewter and 24-karat gold-plated sterling silver cups, with proceeds going to charity.

Baseball’s unofficial snack is often considered Cracker Jack, a mix of caramel-coated peanuts and popcorn. The snack is name-checked in the 1908 song “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” which became associated with the seventh-inning stretch, and the more-than-century-old brand remains a fixture despite the expanded food offerings at modern ballparks.

The US Open highlights a different specialty: the honey deuce cocktail. The tournament lists 39 concessions across the grounds, but the honey deuce—made with vodka, lemonade, raspberry liqueur and honeydew melon balls—stands out. According to Grey Goose, the US Open sold more than 740,000 honey deuces in 2025.

Augusta National’s Masters is notable less for exotic items than for famously low menu prices. With steep demand and a lengthy ticket waiting list, the club has kept prices static enough to become part of the event’s lore: a pimento cheese sandwich costs $1.50 and bottled water $2.

Wings are commonly associated with Super Bowl viewing. According to a January 2025 survey by Statista, chicken wings were the most common food consumed on Super Bowl Sunday in the United States, and the National Chicken Council projected Americans would eat 1.47 billion wings ahead of Super Bowl LIX in February.