Wimbledon’s strawberries and cream anchors a roster of signature sports concessions

The 139th edition of Wimbledon has begun, bringing with it the tournament’s signature concession: strawberries and cream. The dish is a staple at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and offers a cool refreshment in the summer heat.

The tradition dates to the late 1870s and is tied to the tournament’s timing. Held in late June and early July, Wimbledon falls within the brief English peak season for strawberries.

The Kentucky Derby’s signature drink is the bourbon-based mint julep, linked to the race since the 19th century and long a staple of the Bluegrass State. In 2025, a mint julep at Churchill Downs cost $22 plus tax; limited-edition versions were offered at $1,000 (served in a polished pewter cup) and $5,000 (served in a 24-karat gold-plated sterling silver cup), with proceeds from those versions going to charity.

Baseball’s unofficial food is often identified as Cracker Jack, a caramel-coated mixture of peanuts and popcorn immortalized in the 1908 song “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” The song has been a fixture of seventh-inning stretches, and the snack remains a longtime ballpark staple.

The US Open highlights the honey deuce cocktail — vodka, lemonade, raspberry liqueur and honeydew melon balls — and the event’s website lists 39 food and drink locations. Per Grey Goose, more than 740,000 honey deuces were sold in 2025. At the Masters, food prices are famously low and unchanged for years: a pimento cheese sandwich costs $1.50 and bottled water is $2. Finally, a January 2025 survey by Statista found chicken wings to be the most common food eaten on Super Bowl Sunday, and the National Chicken Council projected Americans would consume 1.47 billion chicken wings ahead of Super Bowl LIX.