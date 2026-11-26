BRUGES, Belgium — Florian Wirtz brushed off questions about his demeanor this week, saying he is a positive person and focused on his job of playing football, the midfielder said at a news conference ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match with Club Brugge. Wirtz scored in a fifth consecutive game for club and country as Liverpool defeated Brugge 3-0 on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2025 for £116 million after a prolific spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he tallied 53 goals and 59 assists in 186 appearances. After a difficult debut season, Wirtz has produced a strong start to his second campaign, following an assist and a notable goal in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Manchester United before adding a curling finish past Yann Sommer against Brugge.

Alexander Isak completed the scoring and has emerged alongside Wirtz as a key figure in Liverpool’s attack. After a debut campaign hampered by form and fitness, Isak has 10 goals in all competitions this season and became the eighth player in Liverpool history to score in six consecutive away matches.

The pair’s contributions have already lifted the numbers from last season. Wirtz and Isak combined for just 19 goal contributions in 71 appearances in the previous campaign; this term the duo have 20 goal contributions in 33 appearances. Isak described the mood in the forward line to TNT Sports, saying he feels in a good place, the team is in a good place and that the attack is beginning to click with several different combinations available.

Isak’s first goal arrived from close range after a Yann Sommer error and a layoff from Dominik Szoboszlai; his second was a dinked finish over the goalkeeper after a long ball from Alisson Becker. Manager Iraola said in his post-match news conference that both players are currently in a good moment and that when the team performs well, individual players also look better. Liverpool were the first side in 38 games to keep a clean sheet against Brugge, who had been unbeaten in 11 matches prior to Wednesday.