With Achane’s role secure, Dolphins sort through backup pecking order

De’Von Achane enters the season with a firmly established role in Miami’s offense. Over the past two seasons he recorded 586 touches — the eighth-most in the NFL — and his 145 receptions lead all NFL running backs in that span, according to NFL statistics. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle no longer on the roster, Achane figures to be an even larger focal point.

The Dolphins say they have two capable backs behind Achane in Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright, and with an offense that plans to run the ball frequently, all three could contribute this season. The position battle behind Achane is technically ongoing, but the team has emphasized a physical run game as part of a broader offensive identity.

Wright, entering his third NFL season after Miami traded a future third-round pick to select him in the fourth round in 2024, has shown playmaking ability in limited action. He rushed for 86 yards against the New England Patriots in 2024 and had 104 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets last season. The speedster ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and said he has learned patience, adding that he plans to “take what they’re giving you” and be ready when opportunities arise.

Gordon, taken in the sixth round of the 2025 draft after winning the Doak Walker Award as college football’s top running back, was used more frequently in short-yardage and goal-to-go situations. He finished last season with the same number of carries as Wright, albeit in seven more games. First-year coach Jeff Hafley said he wants Gordon to compete to be an every-down back, praising Gordon’s size, speed and receiving ability out of the backfield.

Miami invested in its offensive line this offseason by drafting Kadyn Proctor and DJ Campbell and signing Jamaree Salyer. Hafley, who vowed in January to make the team more physical up front, has framed running the ball as a byproduct of that approach. Achane’s role is solidified, and while a backup pecking order exists, the Dolphins’ backs say the emphasis remains on contributing to team success. “We all just work together,” Gordon said.