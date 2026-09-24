With Kyler Murray returning, O’Connell says he remains ‘a believer in explosives’

EAGAN, Minn. — Coach Kevin O’Connell reiterated a desire to expand the passing game as the Minnesota Vikings prepare for Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox), saying Monday, “I’m still a believer in explosives.” The comment came after a 9-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, where players peeled off rain-soaked uniforms in the visitors’ locker room and O’Connell praised them for “trying to figure out a way to find a way.”

The Vikings entered the game 2-0 and have won seven consecutive contests dating back to last season, largely by leaning on a conservative offensive approach while the defense and special teams produced top performances. From 2022 to 2024 Minnesota totaled the NFL’s third-most passing yards (12,886) and ran the fifth-lowest rate of designed running plays (35.3%). Over that same earlier span, receiver Justin Jefferson averaged a league-best 100.4 receiving yards per game.

Recent results have shifted that profile. Since that earlier period the Vikings rank No. 31 in passing yards (3,093) and have the league’s fifth-fewest plays of 10 or more yards (197). The team has passed for fewer than 200 yards in 16 of its past 21 games. During the unbeaten start this season — with Kyler Murray limited to 11 snaps because of a concussion and leading rusher Jordan Mason placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury after one week — Minnesota produced a league-low 13 plays of 10-plus yards.

O’Connell has protected the offense by increasing the running-game share; his rate of designed runs this season (50%) trails only the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings are tied with Seattle and the Cincinnati Bengals for the fewest turnovers in the league (one). O’Connell emphasized adapting to weekly challenges, saying teams must sometimes “figure out different ways to win, however we had to, each week.”

Offensively, Jefferson ranks No. 20 in receiving yards per game (73.5). Jordan Addison has two receptions on seven targets, and no other wide receiver has yet caught a pass. O’Connell said he still believes in taking yards “when they present themselves and doing it at a level where we pitch and catch at a level that I know our guys are capable of,” noting favorable weather is forecast in Tampa Bay.