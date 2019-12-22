Sometimes sports fans cross lines when heckling players, knowingly or not. That was the case last season when a Utah Jazz fan was banned from attending games for life after making derogatory comments to Russell Westbrook.

Now, Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas was the latest target of such behavior from opposing fans, and was not going for it.

Isaiah Thomas and Flave seem to want some fans ejected pic.twitter.com/fN5sSSPzq9 — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) December 22, 2019

Thomas was at the free throw line late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s matchup between the Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. He hit one of two shots, after which a 76ers fan shouted at him, “f*** you b****.” Thomas proceeded to step into the stand and confront the fan directly.

“I’m never going to be disrespected in any way,” Thomas told media after the game. “My dad taught me at a young age, don’t ever let anybody call you out of your name. It doesn’t matter where I and that’s not going to happen.”

"A fan has both of his middle fingers up, and said 'F— you, b—-' three times. … I go in the stands to confront him. … His response was, 'I'm sorry. I just wanted a Frosty.'" Isaiah Thomas explained why he went into the stands to confront a Sixers fan. pic.twitter.com/ZpYrmEHZKz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2019

Thomas said that when he talked to the fan, he replied, “I’m sorry, I just wanted a Frosty,” alluding to the promotion that the 76ers have where fans get a free Frosty from Wendy’s if an opposing player misses two free throws.

“I’ve been in the league for a while, fans are going to say whatever they want,” Thomas said. “Don’t ever call me out of my name because I would never do that to anybody else.”

After he was ejected for going into the stands, Thomas made another younger fan’s night. As he made his way to the locker room, Thomas took off his headband and gave it to a child sitting near him.

Isaiah Thomas is the greatest for this. Finds out he is ejected and before leaving the court gives his headband to a young kid. pic.twitter.com/gzO7Ce8P5c — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) December 22, 2019

76ers beat writer Keith Pompey announced via Twitter on Sunday morning that the two fans who shouted at Thomas have been banned from the Wells Fargo Center for 12 months. The season-ticket holder who gave them the seats had his tickets revoked.

UPDATE: Thomas has been suspended two games for going into the stands, per Shams Charania.