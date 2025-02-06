WM Phoenix Open 2025 Begins

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open kicks off on February 6 at TPC Scottsdale, bringing together elite PGA Tour players and an electrifying atmosphere. Known for its raucous crowds and iconic 16th hole, this tournament is one of the most exciting stops on the tour. As the PGA season heats up, let’s take a look at the course, top contenders, and early predictions for this fan-favorite event.

Course Overview: TPC Scottsdale

Par: 71

71 Yardage: 7,261 yards

7,261 yards Key Holes to Watch: Hole 16 (The Stadium Hole): One of the most famous par-3s in golf, surrounded by thousands of rowdy fans. Hole 17 (Drivable Par-4): A risk-reward hole where aggressive play can lead to eagles or costly mistakes. Hole 18 (Closing Par-4): A challenging finisher with water lurking along the left side of the fairway.



Players to Watch

Favorites:

Scottie Scheffler – The defending back-to-back champion (2022 & 2023) , known for his elite iron play.

– The defending , known for his elite iron play. Jon Rahm – The Arizona State alum thrives in Scottsdale’s conditions and remains a fan favorite.

– The Arizona State alum thrives in Scottsdale’s conditions and remains a fan favorite. Rory McIlroy – Making a rare appearance at the event, his driving distance could give him an edge.

Dark Horses:

Sahith Theegala – Finished T3 here in 2022 , thrives on high-energy courses.

– Finished , thrives on high-energy courses. Tom Kim – A rising star with a strong short game , key to success at TPC Scottsdale.

– A rising star with a , key to success at TPC Scottsdale. Rickie Fowler – A past champion who knows how to navigate the course and the crowd’s energy.

Early Predictions & Betting Odds

Favorite to Win: Scottie Scheffler (+800)

Scottie Scheffler (+800) Top 5 Finish Prediction: Jon Rahm (-120)

Jon Rahm (-120) Sleeper Pick: Sahith Theegala (+2500)

With firm greens and unpredictable weather conditions, the winner will need elite ball-striking and strong putting to handle TPC Scottsdale’s fast greens.

Final Thoughts

With its party-like atmosphere and dramatic finishes, the 2025 WM Phoenix Open is shaping up to be another unforgettable event. Fans can expect thrilling moments on the 16th hole, tight leaderboard battles, and some of the best players in the world competing for the title.