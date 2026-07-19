World Cup final halftime: ESPN rates Madonna, BTS, Bieber, Shakira

FIFA assembled a Super Bowl-style halftime spectacle for the World Cup final that brought together global stars and elaborate staging, though not every act landed equally. ESPN rated each performance from the historic show.

Madonna opened the sequence in a dune buggy driven by Brazil legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, receiving a perfect score from ESPN. The Queen of Pop sang her 2000 hit “Music” while “Disco Inferno” played in the background — a pairing the broadcast referred to as “Music Inferno.” Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel was on hand and Animal, of The Muppets, played drums during the segment.

BTS followed with a performance of “Dynamite.” ESPN described the routine as flawless, noting the group’s athletic choreography and air kicks, and gave the act an 8/10 rating.

Justin Bieber was introduced on-screen by characters from Ted Lasso and Coach Beard and performed the more recent track “Everything Hallelujah,” weaving in a “World Cup Hallelujah” at the close of his segment. ESPN rated Bieber’s appearance 6/10.

Shakira reunited on the pitch with Burna Boy to perform the official 2026 song “Dai Dai,” delivering what ESPN called a rousing rendition and noting she performed barefoot. That pairing received a 7/10 from ESPN.

Coldplay closed the show with a new-sounding song titled “Believe in Love,” joined by the Webby Award-winning PS22 Chorus of Staten Island elementary-school students. Miss Piggy and Kermit also appeared during the finale. Chris Martin, who curated the halftime show, joined the other performers onstage as the broadcast displayed the phrase “believe in love” during the number; ESPN awarded the Coldplay-PS22 segment a 7/10.