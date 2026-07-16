World Cup time capsule: Images that will define the USMNT’s 2026 run

The 2026 World Cup was always set to be historic for the U.S. men’s national team; only six countries have hosted multiple FIFA World Cups, and the tournament was staged at home. Although the run ended sooner than many American fans had hoped, one observer compiled a time capsule of images that captured some of the most indelible moments from the month.

The opener against Paraguay carried heavy anxiety, and defender Tim Ream said he felt more pressure before that match than before the first knockout game. The U.S. scored seven minutes in after a move by Christian Pulisic and a touch from Weston McKennie led to an own goal, and SoFi Stadium erupted. That first half was described as among the most beautiful stretches in program history and a moment when everything felt possible.

The same match produced a landmark strike from Folarin Balogun. The U.S. finished the tournament with 11 goals, the most ever for the team at a World Cup, and Balogun directly contributed to four of them — three he scored plus one he forced as an own goal. The observer singled out Balogun’s left-footed blast into the upper corner against Paraguay as the team’s goal of the tournament, a finish that drew visible delight from teammate Chris Richards.

Injuries and recovery also featured in the visual record. Christian Pulisic was withdrawn at halftime of the opening match with a left calf problem, and daily updates followed his work with trainers. Images of Pulisic testing his leg illustrated why the injury cost him most of the group stage.

Seattle’s postmatch scene after the 2-0 win over Australia became emblematic of the tournament’s atmosphere, with fans and players joining in a rendition of Country Roads after Alex Freeman’s VAR-checked goal sent the American bench into a sprint celebration. The campaign also included controversy: a collision involving Balogun against Bosnia-Herzegovina led to a VAR intervention and a red card, prompting a White House intervention, a U.S. Soccer appeal and an adjusted suspension that allowed Balogun to play the round-of-16 match against Belgium, developments the observer said produced widespread chaos and vitriol among followers of the tournament.