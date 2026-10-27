MLB

World Series Game 4: Brewers one win from title; lineups and keys

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The Milwaukee Brewers are one victory away from the 2026 World Series title and the first championship in franchise history. A win in Game 4 would complete a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Milwaukee opened a 3-0 series lead after an eight-run fifth inning propelled a 10-1 victory in Game 3 on Monday. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday at Tropicana Field with first pitch at 8 p.m. ET; the starting pitchers are Dustin May for the Brewers and Griffin Jax for the Rays.

On how Milwaukee can finish the series, Jeff Passan says the Brewers should “not change a thing,” noting the club is hitting with purpose, fielding with confidence and pitching with vigor. Passan added that Milwaukee has a bullpen game planned, several key relievers with at least two days’ rest and that manager Pat Murphy can deploy his arms to exploit favorable matchups. Passan also noted Tampa Bay’s relief corps has yet to show an ability to lock down Milwaukee’s hitters this series.

Passan listed ways the Rays can stay alive: treat every at-bat like the season depends on it, generate swings and misses (which Jax is capable of doing), and play their best players after making platoon decisions the previous day. Passan urged Tampa Bay to get back to “clean, fun, focused” Rays baseball, reminding readers the club won 98 games and advanced through the American League bracket. He noted no team has ever overcome a 3-0 World Series deficit and that the first priority is securing the 27 outs needed in Game 4.

Brewers lineup: 1. Jackson Chourio (LF), 2. Jake Bauers (1B), 3. Christian Yelich (DH), 4. William Contreras (C), 5. Brice Turang (2B), 6. Sal Frelick (RF), 7. Cooper Pratt (SS), 8. Garrett Mitchell (CF), 9. David Hamilton (3B).

Rays lineup: 1. Yandy Díaz (DH), 2. Jonathan Aranda (1B), 3. Junior Caminero (3B), 4. Liam Hicks (C), 5. Jonny DeLuca (CF), 6. Chandler Simpson (LF), 7. Ryan Vilade (RF), 8. Richie Palacios (2B), 9. Taylor Walls (SS).

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