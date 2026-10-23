World Series will be played in two domed stadiums with distinct roofs

The 2026 World Series matches two franchises that share a structural feature: both the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers play in stadiums with roofs. Milwaukee’s American Family Field has a retractable roof, while Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field uses a permanent roof, a detail that has produced unusual in-play moments this postseason.

The term “roofball” entered the conversation after a pair of high-profile playoff plays. In the ninth inning of Game 1 of the Brewers’ divisional series against the San Diego Padres, a Ty France fly ball struck a roof cable at American Family Field and fell back into play for a flyout. Days later, during Game 2 of the Rays’ divisional round against the New York Yankees, a Spencer Jones pop fly rebounded off a Tropicana Field catwalk before dropping back into the field for an out.

Stadium specifications highlight the differences between the two venues. According to the Brewers’ website, American Family Field’s roof spans 600 feet, covers 10.5 acres, reaches 330 feet above the playing field at its apex and weighs about 12,000 tons. Tropicana Field’s brief fact file notes that its roof was repaired ahead of the 2026 season after damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and that the roof peaks about 225 feet above the infield and is composed of 24 panels that weigh roughly 5,000 pounds each.

Such hits remain uncommon. The two playoff incidents this year were notable precisely because collisions with stadium structures do not happen often. American Family Field has recorded only three roof collisions in the ballpark’s history; another occurred in 2008 when a Jayson Werth fly ball struck a roof truss and redirected toward the infield, where Brewers third baseman Craig Counsell made a diving catch. Tropicana Field has a longer history of contact with overhead elements, including a 2016 instance in which Miguel Sanó became the first player to hit a ball onto the Trop’s roof rather than its more frequently struck catwalks.

An added wrinkle is that rule specifics differ by ballpark because roofs and overhead structures are not uniform. Different stadiums adopt different regulations to determine how plays are handled when a batted ball contacts park infrastructure.