Wyatt Teller Bids Farewell to Cleveland Ahead of 2026 Free Agency

Veteran offensive lineman Wyatt Teller has signaled the end of his tenure in Cleveland, posting what amounted to a farewell message to the city on Instagram on Wednesday. The longtime Browns guard is set to become a free agent in 2026, and his social media post strongly suggests he will not be returning to the team.

Teller’s message, while not detailing contract specifics or future plans, was framed as a goodbye to Cleveland and its fans. He expressed appreciation for his time with the Browns and reflected on his experience in the city, thanking those who supported him during his stay. The post did not mention negotiations with the team, potential destinations, or the next step in his NFL career, instead focusing on gratitude and the relationships built during his years in Cleveland.

Cleveland acquired Teller in a trade earlier in his career, and he went on to become a fixture on the Browns’ offensive line. Over multiple seasons, he developed a reputation as a physical interior lineman and an important part of the team’s protection and run-blocking schemes. His play earned league-wide respect and made him one of the more recognizable members of the Browns’ front.

The farewell nature of Teller’s post arrives ahead of the 2026 league year, when he is scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. By publicly saying goodbye, he has given a clear indication that he expects his time with the franchise to be over, even though neither he nor the team has issued a formal statement about his contractual status or any talks about a potential return.

For Browns fans, Teller’s message marks the likely conclusion of a notable chapter on the offensive line. His departure would leave the organization with decisions to make regarding how to fill the void created by the exit of an experienced starter. As of now, there has been no official word from the Browns on their response to his post or their plans at the guard position moving forward.

Teller did not specify where he hopes to play next or offer a timetable for making that decision. His Instagram message instead underlined his connection to Cleveland, closing a meaningful period of his career with a public expression of thanks. Until he signs with another team, his NFL future remains open, but his goodbye suggests that future will unfold somewhere other than Cleveland.